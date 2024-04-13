Suspect in Preston Lord case bonds out of jail

Talyn Vigil, one of the seven suspects charged in the Preston Lord case, has posted bond and was released from jail.

Vigil, who is 17 years old, is currently charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping, along with six others.

ABC15 is told Vigil will have electronic monitoring while he's released. The other six suspects are still in custody, and all had the same bond.

ABC15 was the only station in court Wednesday when Vigil appeared, but there was a lot of discussion in the judge’s chambers behind closed doors.

The two other juvenile suspects in the case, Talan Renner and Jacob Meisner, remain in juvenile detention. ABC15 was told that will only change if there is a request to move them.

All seven defendants are set to be back in court on May 9th.