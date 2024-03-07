Watch Now
Gilbert Police Department to hold teen violence press conference Wednesday night

The update comes after officials announced four people indicted in the Preston Lord case
Posted at 8:01 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 22:43:19-05

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department and Chief Michael Soelberg are expected to provide an update on teen violence incidents Wednesday evening.

The press conference is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Watch live in the player below:

This press conference comes after Queen Creek and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the indictments of four people in the death of Preston Lord.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

