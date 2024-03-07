Gilbert Police Department to hold teen violence press conference Wednesday night

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department and Chief Michael Soelberg are expected to provide an update on teen violence incidents Wednesday evening.

The press conference is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Watch live in the player below:

This press conference comes after Queen Creek and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the indictments of four people in the death of Preston Lord.

Chief Michael Soelberg will give a media briefing at 8:30 PM following the Queen Creek Police Department’s arrests in the death of Preston Lord.



