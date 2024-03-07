Gilbert Police Department to hold teen violence press conference Wednesday night

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Police Department and Chief Michael Soelberg are expected to provide an update on teen violence incidents Wednesday evening.
The press conference is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
This press conference comes after Queen Creek and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced the indictments of four people in the death of Preston Lord.
Chief Michael Soelberg will give a media briefing at 8:30 PM following the Queen Creek Police Department’s arrests in the death of Preston Lord.— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) March 7, 2024
Our community can watch the briefing live at https://t.co/QsUG5cb3xl & follow additional updates on our Teen Violence Webpage. pic.twitter.com/KOYBwKhg61
