LIVE: Four indicted in Preston Lord homicide investigation in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — Four people have been indicted by a grand jury in the death of Preston Lord, according to officials.

The Queen Creek Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney's Office are providing an update on the homicide investigation of Preston Lord.

The announcement comes as the East Valley community presses law enforcement officials to make an arrest in the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord, who was killed during a Halloween party in October.

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice, Queen Creek Police Commander Noah Johnson, and Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell are in attendance.

The attack and investigation timeline

Preston Lord was taken to a hospital after being assaulted at a Halloween party near 194th Street and Via del Oro in Queen Creek on October 28. He died two days later.

“He had his entire life ahead of him,” said Daniel Kelly, who is friends with the Lord family.

His death was recently officially determined to be a homicide, according to a medical examiner. Officials have confirmed the medical examiner's report is complete and was sent to law enforcement. The report will go under legal review before public release.

Lord's homicide is the first homicide investigation for the Queen Creek Police Department, which was formed only a few years ago.

In November, Queen Creek PD said it identified multiple "persons of interest."

In December, police recommended charges against seven people potentially involved in Lord’s death. The Maricopa County Attorney told ABC15 the case is still under review.

Officials recently released a photo of a vehicle believed to be a witness to “another incident” that occurred near the area of Lord’s assault. They’re still asking that person to come forward with any information.

“We've had witnesses that were reluctant to provide information, so we've gone back to them and done walkthroughs with them,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice told ABC15. “What we're finding is that they're starting to open up a little bit more and provide additional information.”

Wider investigations and community concern

Lord's death brought a series of attacks on teenagers in the East Valley into the spotlight, leading multiple police agencies to start or reopen cases of violence.

Multiple arrests have been made in numerous other cases, including some related to a so-called "Gilbert Goons" gang. A civil lawsuit has also been filed in connection to some of those attacks.

Since Lord's death, the East Valley community has held multiple "Light the Night" events in Lord's memory and attended town council meetings to bring concerns to local officials.

In January, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said accountability and arrests were coming in Lord's case. However, the community continued to show frustration, even demanding the resignation of some leaders amid teen violence investigations.

“What else can be done to prevent this in our community?” Lord's father, Nick, said at a recent meeting in Chandler. “That the impact of youth violence is far more widespread than we all could have imagined at this point.”

“Action and change is imperative and I do believe it’s a community effort. Silence is deadly,” Lord's stepmother, Melissa Ciconte, said.

