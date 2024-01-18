Queen Creek PD expected to provide update on Preston Lord case at council meeting tonight

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Thursday marked the first Queen Creek Town Council meeting since the police department recommended charges to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in the homicide case of a 16-year-old boy.

Just before the meeting, Queen Creek Police Department officials confirmed, for the first time, that a video from the night Preston Lord was attacked was sent to them early into their investigation of the teen’s death.

The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died.

A video sent to ABC15 shows the moments following the attack.

ABC15 is not showing or sharing the video due to its graphic nature; however, police said they have interviewed the people who appear in the video. Those shown in the video are witnesses in the investigation, according to police.

Queen Creek PD is urging people not to share the video online. The video and other people recorded that night could be potential evidence, police said.

Lord’s family has publicly asked anyone with information to come forward.

At Thursday’s town council meeting, Queen Creek Police Department officials said Chief Randy Brice will provide a public update. The Town’s Mayor, Julia Wheatley, is also expected to provide a statement.

In December, the Queen Creek Police Department recommended charges against seven people potentially involved in Lord’s death. The Maricopa County Attorney told ABC15 the case is still under review.

This story will be updated after the meeting.