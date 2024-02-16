Queen Creek police asking for help identifying car seen near the scene of Preston Lord's assault

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek police is asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a car who was witness to "another incident" that occurred near the scene of Preston Lord's assault.

Police released photos of the vehicle Thursday, stating that the vehicle is believed to have been parked along 194th Street north of Via Del Oro on October 28, 2023.

Queen Creek Police Department

According to a Facebook post by the Queen Creek Police Department, the driver may have been a witness to another incident in the area. Police have not specified what that other incident was, but said they received multiple calls for service in the area the night of Lord's attack.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Queen Creek Police Department either by phone, (480) 358-3575, or email at QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

The pictures were released on the same day that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner officially ruled Lord's death a homicide.

Seven people have already been referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for possible charges in Lord's death. Those referrals came in late December.

No charges have been filed or arrests made in the case.

All of this comes almost four months after the teen was killed at a Halloween party in late October.