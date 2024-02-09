Family of Preston Lord, other teen violence victims call on community collaboration to save lives

CHANDLER — Families of teen violence victims told Chandler city leaders Thursday that more must be done across city lines to prevent further teen deaths.

The father of Preston Lord, Nick Lord, spoke out publicly for the first time to Chandler City Council.

“What else can be done to prevent this in our community?” Nick said. “That the impact of youth violence is far more widespread than we all could have imagined at this point.”

FULL COVERAGE: East Valley teen violence

Chandler City Council unanimously approved a resolution to condemn teen violence and promise to promote safe, healthy community programs.

“Action and change is imperative and I do believe it’s a community effort. Silence is deadly,” Preston Lord’s stepmother, Melissa Ciconte, said.

Councilmembers promised families that the city would work with neighboring communities, as well as look into potential ordinance changes that might help cut down on youth crime.