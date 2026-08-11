WATCH: Gilbert looks to secure water supply before expected Colorado River cuts

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is preparing for potential future reductions in Colorado River water as town leaders consider a new agreement aimed at strengthening the community’s water supply.

About 40% of Gilbert’s water comes from the Colorado River, and town staff says it expects reductions to its Central Arizona Project water to begin in 2027.

Town staff says it's recommending council approve a Firming Water Delivery Agreement that would give Gilbert more flexibility to access water previously stored underground during shortages.

The town says it has also drilled eight new wells to access backup water supplies.

The Gilbert Town Council is scheduled to consider the agreement on Tuesday.

In the player above, watch ABC15’s Adam Schumes explain what the agreement could mean for Gilbert and how the town is preparing for a future with less Colorado River water.