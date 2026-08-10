WATCH: Gilbert teen's act of kindness makes its way around the globe

GILBERT, AZ — When 14-year-old Royal Cothrun stopped to help a confused woman wandering in 105º heat, he thought he was simply doing the right thing.

What happened next has been anything but ordinary.

After ABC15 shared Cothrun's story, the Gilbert teenager's act of compassion has been viewed and shared millions of times online, drawing messages of support from people across the country and around the world. He's heard from strangers praising his selflessness, been contacted by the Vice Mayor's office, and is now preparing to be recognized by Gilbert Town Council.

As Cothrun heads back to school, we caught up with the teen whose summer bike ride turned into an international story about kindness. Watch the Uplifting Arizona story in the main video player above.