Working in extreme Arizona heat, what protections are there?

PHOENIX — This is the first summer under new statewide heat safety recommendations for workers who can’t escape Arizona’s scorching temperatures.

While many Arizona landscaping, roofing and construction companies already have internal safety requirements, worker advocacy groups want to see the statewide recommendations upgraded to enforceable requirements.

For the father and son duo running C&N Roofing, heat safety has been a requirement throughout their nearly 30 years in the business, serving customers across Arizona and California.

"We’re all family and we’ve got to take care of them make sure we have water, Gatorade and if the environment is not right for them, don’t keep working, take care of yourself,” Chris Kriaris said. "I think it should be implemented by every company, every construction company, whether it's implemented by the state or not.”

Son Josh Kriaris said temperatures can climb up to 20 degrees above the ground temperature while on the job.

"Make sure they have plenty of water, ice, shade structures set up by their truck or wherever they decide to set it up at,” Josh Kriaris said.

Everything they’ve ingrained in their workflow for years has now also been recommended by ADOSH for everyone, including providing adequate water, shade, breaks, and having heat illness training.

"I do think it’s a good first step, I don’t think it’s the only step that we can take.” Attorney with Unite Here Local 11 Maxwell Ulin said. "Having strong heat protections, not just in the form of guidelines but in the form of enforceable standards, is very important.”

Vanessa Martinez agreed. She has been advocating for better working conditions at her job as a cook in downtown Phoenix, holding walkouts and picket lines over the heat she said is caused by a lack of AC for three years.

"It just caused a lot of flare-ups, and then I had to go to the ER one time because I was severely dehydrated,” Martinez said. "We deserve proper protections.”