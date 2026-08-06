South Phoenix, Wildland Urban Interface neighborhoods at heightened risk for wildfire impacts 

PHOENIX — Sandwiched between South Mountain and the Rio Salado, a large portion of urban south Phoenix sits in a higher-risk area for fire, according to mapping by the U.S Fire Administration and the US Forest Service.

A Wildland Urban Interface, WUI, is the transition area between nature and neighborhoods. In many parts of the Valley, WUIs are found near large washes, rivers, grassland and mountains.

“The Salt River is definitely a huge area that we’re seeing an increase in brush fires. We have invasive salt cedars down there it’s very difficult to manage,” Phoenix Fire Wildland response officer Mark Anderson said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said calls in WUI zones can spread quickly, especially during hot, dry and windy times. They station 14 brush trucks across the city, concentrated in areas like South Phoenix, the I-17 corridor and other communities backing up to wildland.

“A lot of people believe it’s a wall of flames that’s going to come and burn down these homes. The reality of it is embers, these small tiny embers that get thrown,” Anderson said.

That’s what the department said happened in South Phoenix on early Tuesday morning, as a brush fire spread embers to multiple structures, no one was injured.

When a fire kicks out in wildland urban areas, Anderson said the department has a specialized, coordinated plan.

“Initially you’ll get a much bigger dispatch, you’ll have more engines, more brush trucks, water tenders, command officers,” Anderson said. “Automatically a text message is going to go out to duty officers from the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management,” Anderson said. “We're all communicating on a daily basis.”

With intersections between nature and neighborhoods all over the Valley, many HOAs have taken it upon themselves to be prepared by gaining a national certification called “Firewise.”

Despite the high risk, there’s not a single Firewise USA recognized community in south Phoenix.

Anderson said he wants communities to reach out about the program and individual homeowners shouldn’t wait to be prepared now by clearing brush around their property.

“We recommend to have a five-foot defensible space around your property,” Anderson said.

Check out these helpful links to know your WUI risk and how to protect your home: