Strong winds fuel flames in fire that burned buildings, power poles and brush in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews battled a second-alarm fire that burned structures, power poles, brush and debris overnight.

Fire crews were first called to the scene near 7th Street and Southern Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a pole on fire. When they arrived, firefighters found multiple poles were burning, with winds pushing the flames into nearby buildings.

Due to the size of the fire and how strong the winds were overnight, the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm fire response.

Three structures, which were vacant, caught fire, along with trees, vegetation, multiple power poles, and debris, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and no one was displaced due to the damage.