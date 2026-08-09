Shooting near 25th and Southern avenues leaves man in life-threatening condition

PHOENIX — A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Police said officers responded around 3 a.m. to a home near 25th and Southern avenues after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Phoenix Fire took him to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said multiple suspects have been detained at the scene of a nearby traffic stop. The investigation remains active.