Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting near 25th and Southern avenues leaves man in life-threatening condition

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
KNXV Emergency lights police lights ambulance .jpeg
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Police said officers responded around 3 a.m. to a home near 25th and Southern avenues after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Phoenix Fire took him to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said multiple suspects have been detained at the scene of a nearby traffic stop. The investigation remains active.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo