Tempe relocates ‘Fourth of July Celebration’ to Tempe Diablo Stadium

TEMPE, AZ — This year's 'Tempe 4th of July Celebration' will be held once again at the Tempe Diablo Stadium.

The city initially scheduled the 2026 celebration at Tempe Town Lake on the Fourth of July, featuring live music, food trucks, water slides, a beer garden, and a fireworks display lighting up the sky, with tickets available for purchase. However, plans have now been updated, and those who have purchased tickets to the event “will soon receive an email with refund information,” as announced by the city.

According to a news release by the city, the relocation of the event is due to “unforeseen circumstances with the company contracted to produce the event.” The news release says, “On Tuesday, June 23, Allure Event Company notified the City of Tempe that they would be unable to proceed with the production of this year’s event at Tempe Beach Park.”

You can read the city’s full statement right here.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on going to the Tempe Diablo Stadium celebration:



The event takes place on Saturday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks are expected to start at approximately 9 p.m.

Tickets are $2.50 each “in honor of America 250.”

Children 5 and under are free.

The city shared that more ticket information will be available on Tuesday, June 30, at tempe.gov/Tempe4th.



This change marks the second consecutive year that the patriotic celebration has been moved to Tempe Diablo Stadium.

In 2025, stating at the time that they would be looking for a "new event management company to help produce future July 4th celebrations" after "many years of partnership" with the Kiwanis Club of Tempe. You can read more about last year’s decision right here.

