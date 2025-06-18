Popular ‘Tempe 4th of July Celebration’ moves to Tempe Diablo Stadium for 2025

TEMPE, AZ — This year's 'Tempe 4th of July Celebration' will be held at Tempe Diablo Stadium, marking a change from 2024, when it was hosted at Tempe Beach Park, like most years.

Officials with the City of Tempe sent ABC15 a statement confirming the change and sharing more details on what to expect going forward.

Following this year's celebration, officials have shared that they will be looking for a "new event management company to help produce future July 4th celebrations" after "many years of partnership" with the Kiwanis Club of Tempe.

Read the full statement from City of Tempe officials below:

While this year's celebration is hosted by the City of Tempe, the Kiwanis Club of Tempe stewarded the event for more than 50 years, bringing in millions of dollars to support local children and youth organizations.



Tempe Diablo Stadium, this year’s venue, has previously served as the home for Tempe’s Independence Day fireworks, most recently in 2023. Its ample parking, in-house food vendors, beautiful green grass, and open skies make it an ideal place to gather and enjoy the holiday.



Looking ahead, the City of Tempe will be seeking a new event management company to help produce future July 4th celebrations. We remain grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Tempe for their many years of partnership and look forward to working with them on other community events and initiatives.



For more information about this year’s celebration, visit: www.tempe.gov/tempe4th Kris Baxter, City of Tempe's Communication Director

Fireworks for the event will be set off at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

It is unclear if Tempe Diablo Stadium will remain the home for the annual celebration or if it will return to Tempe Beach Park in years to come.

'Tempe 4th of July Celebration' at the stadium is said to have games, live music, food, a drone show, a fireworks display, and more.

IF YOU GO

