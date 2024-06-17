Your 2024 Fourth of July guide: here’s where to see fireworks in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Fourth of July is right around the corner and cities across the Valley are getting things ready for the BIG celebration this summer!

Here’s a list of events to keep in mind for your Fourth of July itinerary.

Fourth at the Fountain



Date: Thursday, July 4.

Rock Lobster will perform from 7:30 p.m. -9:00 pm. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

What to expect: live music, prizes, more than 10 food trucks on-site, fireworks and more.

Address: 2925 N Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills, check out the map.

Cost: Free admission.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom 2024



Date: Thursday, July 4.

Festivities run from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fireworks to start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 4. What to expect: live bands, revolutionary war reenactment, patriotic superhero stunt show, picnic games, fireworks and more- you can find the full schedule right here.

Address: 263 N. Center Street in Downtown Mesa

Cost: Free admission.

Fabulous Phoenix 4th



Date: Thursday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: Steele Indian School Park [3rd St. and Indian School Rd.] in Phoenix

Click here for parking & light rail information.

Keep this in mind: “This is a non-alcohol event. anyone found to be in possession of alcohol, or found to be intoxicated, will be reported to the Phoenix Police Department,” read a statement from the city on their event’s page.

Cost: Free admission.

Scottdale's 11th Annual 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld



Date: Thursday July 4, beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:00pm and “event ends promptly after.”

What to expect: fireworks, Copper State Rodeo Company bull-riding, 2nd Annual Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Summer Slider Eating Contest Championship, 5th Annual Parade of Heroes and more- you can find the full list of activities right here.

Address: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd.]

Cost: ticket pricing for the events starts at $20.

Firework Fest



What to expect: fireworks, live music, splash zone, classically restored fire trucks and more.

Date: Thursday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: Westgate Entertainment District [ 6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

Cost: Free admission.

Goodyear’s Star Spangled 4th



Date: Thursday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m.

Address: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]

Cost: Free admission.

Tolleson’s Fourth of July



Date: Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Address: Tolleson Veterans Park [8601 W. Van Buren St.]

What to expect: fireworks display, live entertainment, water slides and more.

The city is offering free Uber rides for Tolleson residents only, click here to learn how to redeem the voucher.

Cost: Free admission.

Red, White and Choo Choo



Date: Sunday, June 30, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live Music from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Address: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets are $15 per person and children 2-years-old and younger receive free admission- click here for more information.

Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration



Date: July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m

Firework show will start at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“This festive event will also include All-American eats & treats with a variety of food trucks and vendors and a concert,” reads the city’s event website page.

Address: Buckeye Airport [3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.]

Cost: Free admission.



Four Nights of Freedom at the Princess



Artists hitting the stage: Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band [July 3] , Josh Ross [July 4], Nate Smith [July 5] and Lily Meola [July 6].

Keep this in mind: “Freedom Fest concert series available exclusively to overnight guests of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Tickets not available to general public for individual purchase,” stated the resort on thei Website.

Cost: price varies.

Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [7575 E Princess Dr]

If you’re searching for the closest firework show near you, here’s a map with locations around the Valley!