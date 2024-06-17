Watch Now
Your 2024 Fourth of July guide: here’s where to see fireworks in the Valley

Here’s where to head out with the family
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 17, 2024

PHOENIX, AZ — Fourth of July is right around the corner and cities across the Valley are getting things ready for the BIG celebration this summer!

Here’s a list of events to keep in mind for your Fourth of July itinerary.

Fourth at the Fountain

  • Date: Thursday, July 4.
    • Rock Lobster will perform from 7:30 p.m. -9:00 pm.
    • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • What to expect: live music, prizes, more than 10 food trucks on-site, fireworks and more.
  • Address: 2925 N Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills, check out the map.
  • Cost: Free admission.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom 2024

  •  Date: Thursday, July 4.
    • Festivities run from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
    • Fireworks to start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
  • What to expect: live bands, revolutionary war reenactment, patriotic superhero stunt show, picnic games, fireworks and more- you can find the full schedule right here.
  • Address: 263 N. Center Street in Downtown Mesa
  • Cost: Free admission.

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

  • Date: Thursday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Address: Steele Indian School Park [3rd St. and Indian School Rd.] in Phoenix
  • Click here for parking & light rail information.
  • Keep this in mind: “This is a non-alcohol event. anyone found to be in possession of alcohol, or found to be intoxicated, will be reported to the Phoenix Police Department,” read a statement from the city on their event’s page.
  • Cost: Free admission.

Scottdale's 11th Annual 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

  • Date: Thursday July 4, beginning at 5 p.m.

    • Fireworks start at 9:00pm and “event ends promptly after.”
  • What to expect: fireworks, Copper State Rodeo Company bull-riding, 2nd Annual Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Summer Slider Eating Contest Championship, 5th Annual Parade of Heroes and more- you can find the full list of activities right here.
  • Address: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Rd.]
  • Cost: ticket pricing for the events starts at $20.

Firework Fest

  • What to expect: fireworks, live music, splash zone, classically restored fire trucks and more.
  • Date: Thursday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Address: Westgate Entertainment District [ 6770 N Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale
  • Cost: Free admission.

Goodyear’s Star Spangled 4th

  • Date: Thursday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

    • Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m.
  • Address: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]
  • Cost: Free admission.

Tolleson’s Fourth of July

  • Date: Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Address: Tolleson Veterans Park [8601 W. Van Buren St.]
  • What to expect: fireworks display, live entertainment, water slides and more.
  • The city is offering free Uber rides for Tolleson residents only, click here to learn how to redeem the voucher.
  • Cost: Free admission.

Red, White and Choo Choo

  • Date: Sunday, June 30, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Live Music from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Address: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E Indian Bend Rd] in Scottsdale
  • Cost: Tickets are $15 per person and children 2-years-old and younger receive free admission- click here for more information.

Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration

  • Date: July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m
  • Firework show will start at approximately 8:30 p.m.
  • “This festive event will also include All-American eats & treats with a variety of food trucks and vendors and a concert,” reads the city’s event website page.
  • Address: Buckeye Airport [3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.]
  • Cost: Free admission.

Four Nights of Freedom at the Princess

  • Artists hitting the stage: Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band [July 3] , Josh Ross [July 4], Nate Smith [July 5] and Lily Meola [July 6].
  • Keep this in mind: “Freedom Fest concert series available exclusively to overnight guests of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Tickets not available to general public for individual purchase,” stated the resort on thei Website.
  • Cost: price varies.
  • Where: Fairmont Scottsdale Princess [7575 E Princess Dr]

If you’re searching for the closest firework show near you, here’s a map with locations around the Valley!

