2025 Fourth of July guide: Here’s where to see fireworks in the Valley

PHOENIX — Fourth of July is right around the corner, and cities across the Valley are getting things ready for the annual celebration!

ARIZONA CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM 2025

When: July 4. Festivities run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When: July 4. Festivities run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and fireworks start at approximately 9:30 p.m. What to expect: live music, patriotic superhero stunt show, picnic games, tailgate zone, fireworks, and more- you can find the full schedule right here.

Address: 263 N. Center Street in Downtown Mesa.

Cost: Free admission.

FOURTH AT THE FOUNTAIN

When: July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are slated to start at 9 p.m.

What to expect: Live music, food vendors, and fireworks! “This year, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to relax and enjoy an evening full of fun throughout the park,” read the statement on the official website of the event. Rock Lobster will be performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Address: 12925 N Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills

Cost: Free admission.

FABULOUS PHOENIX 4TH

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Keep this in mind: “There is no vehicle entrance and no public parking at the event.​​​There are three pedestrian entrances: Central Ave. and Glenrosa Ave., 3rd St. and Indian School Rd., and 7th St. just north of Turney Ave,” read a statement on the event’s official page.

Address: Steele Indian School Park [300 E Indian School Rd] in Phoenix.

Cost: Free admission.

TEMPE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION



What to expect: Event activities include live music, food, a drone show, fireworks display, and more at the Tempe Diablo Stadium.

When: July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe.

Cost: Admission is $10 if you purchase your ticket online and $15 the day of the event. Admission is free for children 12 and under "with a paid parent/guardian ticket.”

CITY OF PEORIA'S ALL-AMERICAN FESTIVAL



What to expect: The event takes place at Main Stadium at Peoria Sports Complex. There will be more than a dozen food & beverage vendors, fireworks, outdoor games, and, of course, fireworks!

When: July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria.

Cost: Free admission, but there are paid ticketed experiences such as the Sam Adams Terrace Experience and the VIP experiences.



STAR SPANGLED 4TH IN GOODYEAR



What to expect: The event is said to have live music and a patriotic fireworks show.

When: July 4 at 6 p.m., from 9 p.m.- fireworks are expected to begin at 8:45 p.m.

Address: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]

Cost: Free admission

BUCKEYE’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

What to expect: “Bring out your favorite yard games and friends and do not forget the water! This festive event will also include All-American eats & treats with a variety of food trucks and vendors and a concert,” read a statement on the event’s official page.

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fireworks show will start at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Address: Buckeye Airport [3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.]

Cost: Free admission.

FIREWORK FEST AT WESTGATE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT



What to expect: Part of the festivities include an open-air beer garden with live music, games, and more.

When: Friday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 6770 N Sunrise Blvd in Glendale.

Cost: Free.

ANTHEM’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

What to expect: Food vendors, Rotary Beer Garden, glow vendors, music, and fun from the Roving entertainers. Fees apply to the following services of the following: glitter tattoo artist, balloon artist, henna tattoo artist, water slides/obstacle courses.

When: July 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.Fireworks expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Address: Community Park [41703 N Gavilan Peak Parkway] in Anthem.

Cost: Free admission and parking.

HOMETOWN 4TH AT SCHNEPF FARMS

