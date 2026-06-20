WATCH: Storytime helps kids build confidence, gives shelter pets extra love

MESA, AZ — For some shelter dogs, the best part of the day isn't a walk or a treat. It's story time.

This summer, children are heading to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's Mesa shelter to practice their reading skills with an audience that never interrupts, never judges, and always seems happy to listen.

The shelter reading program pairs young readers with dogs waiting for adoption, giving children a chance to build confidence while providing the animals with companionship and enrichment.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went to the shelter to meet some of the young readers and four-legged listeners who are both benefiting from the program. Watch the full story in the video player above.