Things to do: D-backs, Troupe Vertigo, Verde Valley Wine Festival, Vegan Social and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 8-10.
Friday, May 8
New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 4:15 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $44
The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Mother’s Day weekend at Chase Field with a packed lineup against the New York Mets, including Star Wars-themed fireworks Friday night, Star Wars Night, and a Gabriel Moreno Mandalorian bobblehead giveaway for 25,000 fans on Saturday, and Mother’s Day jerseys for the first 15,000 moms on Sunday.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $59
The Phoenix Symphony performs music from Bizet’s Carmen (KBACH TOP 100) while Troupe Vertigo dazzles with acrobatics and spellbinding feats of athleticism, blending beauty, humor, and skill. This thrilling stage production evokes the spirit of a traveling circus, capturing the essence of Bizet’s Europe and America’s circus tradition.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free event
The RV Super Show will take place inside in the stadium and admission is free to the general public. There will be a large assortment of new and used RVs to choose from - all with RV Show savings!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $57
Forever K‑Pop – A Celebration Concert delivers a high‑intensity tribute to the global phenomenon, bringing today’s most iconic K‑Pop hits to life through bold staging, electrifying vocals and cinematic production. The show elevates the fan experience with high‑octane choreography, striking visuals and a fast‑paced format designed to spotlight the pulse of K‑Pop culture.
Saturday, May 9
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Riverfront Park, Cottonwood
Cost: $23 general admission
The Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to Riverfront Park on Saturday with more than 20 Arizona wineries, local beer and spirits, food vendors, artisan shopping and live music celebrating the growing wine scene in the Verde Valley.
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Included with general admission
Every second Saturday of the month, join Phoenix Art Museum for Kids Day! Enjoy special family-friendly programming for all ages, including in-gallery art-making activities, storytime programming, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with the Phoenix Art Museum Collection and special exhibitions.
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: 2022 N. 7th Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Vegan Social returns to central Phoenix on Saturday with its monthly open-air vegan night market featuring more than 50 vegan-friendly vendors, food, drinks, music and shopping at Green New American Vegetarian from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
RELATED | May discounts, Mother's Day and educator freebies, and other deals around the Valley
Arena Football: Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $20