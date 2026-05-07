Things to do: D-backs, Troupe Vertigo, Verde Valley Wine Festival, Vegan Social and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 8-10.

Friday, May 8

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 4:15 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $44

The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Mother’s Day weekend at Chase Field with a packed lineup against the New York Mets, including Star Wars-themed fireworks Friday night, Star Wars Night, and a Gabriel Moreno Mandalorian bobblehead giveaway for 25,000 fans on Saturday, and Mother’s Day jerseys for the first 15,000 moms on Sunday.

See the free Mother's Day D-backs jerseys, Star Wars Moreno bobblehead and more merch

Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Carmen

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $59

The Phoenix Symphony performs music from Bizet’s Carmen (KBACH TOP 100) while Troupe Vertigo dazzles with acrobatics and spellbinding feats of athleticism, blending beauty, humor, and skill. This thrilling stage production evokes the spirit of a traveling circus, capturing the essence of Bizet’s Europe and America’s circus tradition.

RV Super Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free event

The RV Super Show will take place inside in the stadium and admission is free to the general public. There will be a large assortment of new and used RVs to choose from - all with RV Show savings!

RV Super Show State Farm Stadium

Forever K-Pop

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $57

Forever K‑Pop – A Celebration Concert delivers a high‑intensity tribute to the global phenomenon, bringing today’s most iconic K‑Pop hits to life through bold staging, electrifying vocals and cinematic production. The show elevates the fan experience with high‑octane choreography, striking visuals and a fast‑paced format designed to spotlight the pulse of K‑Pop culture.

Forever K-Pop / Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Saturday, May 9

Verde Valley Wine Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park, Cottonwood

Cost: $23 general admission

The Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to Riverfront Park on Saturday with more than 20 Arizona wineries, local beer and spirits, food vendors, artisan shopping and live music celebrating the growing wine scene in the Verde Valley.

Verde Valley Wine Festival

Kids Day at PHXART

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Included with general admission

Every second Saturday of the month, join Phoenix Art Museum for Kids Day! Enjoy special family-friendly programming for all ages, including in-gallery art-making activities, storytime programming, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with the Phoenix Art Museum Collection and special exhibitions.

Vegan Social

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: 2022 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Vegan Social returns to central Phoenix on Saturday with its monthly open-air vegan night market featuring more than 50 vegan-friendly vendors, food, drinks, music and shopping at Green New American Vegetarian from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vegan Social

Sunday, May 10

RELATED | May discounts, Mother's Day and educator freebies, and other deals around the Valley

Arena Football: Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $20