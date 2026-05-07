Peoria PD looks for additional tips into Centennial High teacher misconduct case

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Police Department announced it has set up a tip line as they continue to investigate allegations against two former educators from Centennial High School.

The two former educators are identified as Angela Burlaka and Haley Beck. Burlaka was the COOP and Child Development teacher. Beck was a world history, sociology, psychology teacher, and soccer coach.

Police recommended charges of pandering for Beck. The district had its own investigation into her, and records say she allegedly groomed a student. The district investigation then subsequently led to Beck’s firing.

As for Burlaka, police recommended charges of aggravated luring of a minor. Burlaka voluntarily surrendered her certificate to the state in December and therefore, was no longer eligible to work in the district.

Peoria PD told ABC15 that it received an additional tip last week regarding Beck, and it is still being investigated. No further details were given.

The case against the two educators has drawn nationwide attention as Beck is the sister of TikTok personality and actor Noah Beck.

There has also been criticism about the handling of the allegations as police records showed the Centennial High principal told police about other complaints about Beck while authorities executed a search warrant in July 2025.

The superintendent sent home a letter to parents saying police communicated there was no “indication district officials failed to meet their obligations as mandatory reporters under Arizona law.”

There has been further fallout at the district as the board voted to oust the now-former president, Heather Rooks, after the handling of the allegations at Centennial High and the decision to try and get a third-party investigator. Several community members spoke out against Rooks, while others feel she was doing what was right.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact investigators through the tip line at 623-773-8132.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the two cases and recommended charges.