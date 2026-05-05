Mendocino Farms to debut new Scottsdale location this summer and expand to Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mendocino Farms' second Scottsdale location is set to open soon, and they're heading to Phoenix next!

The popular California-based fast-casual restaurant is known for its sandwiches, salads, and more.

There is already one Mendocino Farms restaurant in Scottsdale, but the company’s second location in Scottsdale is set to open at 10:30 a.m. on June 2 at The Promenade.

The new location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and great feedback we've received from the Scottsdale community since entering the Valley with our first store at Gainey Ranch," said Alicia Mowder, the Chief Marketing Officer of Mendocino Farms, in an email sent to ABC15.

Mendocino Farms Mendocino Farms

Mowder also mentioned that the company is expanding in the Valley, with a third location opening this summer near 44th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

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