Phoenix man sentenced to death for murdering estranged wife and two kids

PHOENIX — A man convicted of killing his estranged wife and two children on Christmas Day in 2017 has been sentenced to death.

A judge made the decision in a Maricopa County court on Thursday.

“This defendant was supposed to protect his family; instead, he made a deliberate choice to take their lives on Christmas Day when his wife wouldn’t take him back,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Today's sentence reflects the gravity of what he did, and he deserves the ultimate punishment. Thanks to prosecutors Kirsten Valenzuela, Jordan Uglietta, and Richard Dusterhoft, there is justice for Iris, Nigel, and Anora.”

A jury found Anthony Milan Ross guilty in November of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his estranged wife, 38-year-old Iris Ross, and their two children, 10-month-old Anora Ross and 11-year-old Nigel Ross.

Ross was also given 18 years in prison for 20 counts of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Ross shot and killed Iris near 16th Street and Highland Avenue in Phoenix as she tried to run away from him. He then killed their two children, who were found dead inside the apartment where Ross had barricaded himself.

Maricopa County Attorney's office says Phoenix Police were in a standoff with Ross for hours, as Ross threatened to kill the children if the police were to make entry into his apartment. After several hours of police negotiations had broken down, Ross suddenly began shooting. Officers then entered the apartment, where Ross fired at them until he ran out of bullets.

Ross, or "Milan," as the family knew him, was a motivational speaker who had a national audience. He was an author and a big advocate of the vegan lifestyle, and had a fanbase following his huge weight loss success story, which he shared with his Facebook audience.

Mary Wojas, Iris's sister, spoke at a memorial service in 2017 and told ABC15 she wanted her sister to be remembered for the "bright light" she was.

"She was cherished and loved for the good work she did. She was such a bright light and a gentle soul, a kind soul," said Wojas.

She said her sister had been a great mother who wanted to co-parent her children with her ex-husband.

Family members and friends told ABC15 that Ross had threatened Iris in the days preceding the shooting. He had also threatened to take away what she loved most, her children, according to Wojas.