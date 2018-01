PHOENIX - A not guilty plea has been entered for a Phoenix man accused in the deadly shootings of his estranged wife and their two children on Christmas Day.

Anthony Milan Ross was arraigned Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

He remains jailed without bail on three counts of first-degree murder.

The 45-year-old Ross also is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault and assault against a police officer in connection with a shootout before his arrest.

His next scheduled court hearing is a Feb. 26 pretrial conference.

Police responding to a report of gunfire arrived at a Phoenix apartment complex and found the body of Ross' estranged 38-year-old wife outside.

Officers later found the bodies of the couple's 11-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter inside the apartment where Ross had barricaded himself.