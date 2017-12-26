PHOENIX - Police say a woman and two children have been shot and killed during what is likely a domestic violence incident at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix Fire officials said they were responding Monday evening to reports of a shooting at the complex, located near 16th Street and Highland Avenue.

Phoenix police communicated with the shooting suspect, who barricaded himself inside one of the apartments. After several hours, the suspect began shooting at the officers.

After a brief exchange of gunfire, police were able to secure the area and take the suspect into custody. Officers discovered two children inside the unit, ages 11 and 10 months, deceased. The woman was found dead outside of the apartment.

One officer was also injured in the shootout, and has been taken to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

The area will be restricted for several more hours while detectives investigate.

