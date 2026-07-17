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CHICHA San Chen, a Taiwanese-based tea house, debuts in Arizona

The new tea spot is located at The Boulevard Shops at Chandler Fashion Center
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CHANDLER, AZ — CHICHA San Chen now has a tea house in Arizona!

The Taiwanese tea company has more than 20 years of experience in tea brewing and offers a diverse menu. Guests place their drink orders in the following sequence: tea, flavor, topping, and sweetness level.

Its tea selection includes Green, Osmanthus Oolong, Dong Ding Oolong, Cassia Black, and High Mountain Pouchong teas. Available flavors include honey, passion fruit, mango syrup, and cream, with options to enjoy their beverage hot, iced, or as boba. Toppings such as taro or brown sugar bubbles are also available.

CHICHA San Chen is located at The Boulevard Shops at Chandler Fashion Center.

The shop has been operating under a soft opening since early July.

It will celebrate its grand opening on July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with prizes and giveaways for attendees. According to the business, the first 50 guests will receive a free Boba Milk Tea, and all attendees can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win discounts or swag items, with additional entries into a grand prize raffle offering a chance to win a year of free Boba, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, or an Apple Watch; each drink purchased counts as one raffle ticket, and prizes are subject to limited supplies.

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