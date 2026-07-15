Things to do: Kids Free Weekend at Chase, Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, Marc Maron & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 17-19.

Friday, July 17

Kids Free Weekend: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Kids can cheer on the Diamondbacks for free during Kids Free Weekend, where families receive up to two free tickets for children ages 15 and younger with the purchase of one adult ticket during the July 17–19 series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The first 20,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free Geraldo Perdomo Audio Bobble and the first 5,000 kids on Sunday will get a Baxter Ears Cap.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: $10 admission | Free parking

Find inspiration for your next home project at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, featuring more than 900 vendors, live cooking demonstrations, DIY workshops and home improvement experts all under one roof.

WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $34

Celebrate Arizona's Indigenous communities during Originativ Night, where the Phoenix Mercury honor the state's 22 tribal nations and the first 5,000 fans receive a commemorative crossbody bag.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) collides with Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Marc Maron

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Comedian Marc Maron brings his latest stand-up tour to Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix for a special Friday night performance.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Marc Maron arrives at the premiere of "Stick" on Monday, March 30, 2026, at Saban Media Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Happy Together Tour 2026

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $48

Relive the soundtrack of the '60s and '70s as The Association, The Cowsills, The Vogues, Gary Puckett, The Troggs and other legendary artists come together for an evening of timeless hits and classic rock nostalgia.

Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort / Happy Together Tour

Saturday, July 18

Special Screening: Silence of the Lambs with Brian Raftery

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Included with $25 museum admission

See the Oscar-winning thriller The Silence of the Lambs on the big screen with a special introduction and post-film book signing by Hannibal Lecter: A Life author Brian Raftery.

Dollar Beer Night: Monterey Bay FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: $18 general admission bleacher

Phoenix Rising FC hosts Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium with Dollar Beer Night offering $1 beers throughout the match.

Forrest Frank: The Jesus Generation Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $180

GRAMMY-nominated and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist FORREST FRANK is bringing The Jesus Generation Tour with special guests Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury and The Figs.

Sunday, July 19

WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $34

Celebrate the next generation of female athletes during Inspiring Girls Night, where fans can cheer on the Phoenix Mercury and the first 5,000 attendees will receive a player-inspired giveaway.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) tries to pass the ball as Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - September 20

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: Included with museum admission

Step into the world of culinary icon Julia Child through an interactive exhibition featuring historic artifacts, hands-on experiences and behind-the-scenes stories celebrating the woman who transformed American cooking.