Things to do: Kids Free Weekend at Chase, Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, Marc Maron & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 17-19.
Friday, July 17
Kids Free Weekend: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 1:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Kids can cheer on the Diamondbacks for free during Kids Free Weekend, where families receive up to two free tickets for children ages 15 and younger with the purchase of one adult ticket during the July 17–19 series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The first 20,000 fans on Saturday will receive a free Geraldo Perdomo Audio Bobble and the first 5,000 kids on Sunday will get a Baxter Ears Cap.
Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show
When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: $10 admission | Free parking
Find inspiration for your next home project at the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, featuring more than 900 vendors, live cooking demonstrations, DIY workshops and home improvement experts all under one roof.
WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $34
Celebrate Arizona's Indigenous communities during Originativ Night, where the Phoenix Mercury honor the state's 22 tribal nations and the first 5,000 fans receive a commemorative crossbody bag.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Comedian Marc Maron brings his latest stand-up tour to Stand Up Live in downtown Phoenix for a special Friday night performance.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $48
Relive the soundtrack of the '60s and '70s as The Association, The Cowsills, The Vogues, Gary Puckett, The Troggs and other legendary artists come together for an evening of timeless hits and classic rock nostalgia.
Saturday, July 18
Special Screening: Silence of the Lambs with Brian Raftery
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Included with $25 museum admission
See the Oscar-winning thriller The Silence of the Lambs on the big screen with a special introduction and post-film book signing by Hannibal Lecter: A Life author Brian Raftery.
Dollar Beer Night: Monterey Bay FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: $18 general admission bleacher
Phoenix Rising FC hosts Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Phoenix Rising Stadium with Dollar Beer Night offering $1 beers throughout the match.
Forrest Frank: The Jesus Generation Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $180
GRAMMY-nominated and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist FORREST FRANK is bringing The Jesus Generation Tour with special guests Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury and The Figs.
Sunday, July 19
WNBA: Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $34
Celebrate the next generation of female athletes during Inspiring Girls Night, where fans can cheer on the Phoenix Mercury and the first 5,000 attendees will receive a player-inspired giveaway.
Julia Child: A Recipe for Life
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - September 20
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: Included with museum admission
Step into the world of culinary icon Julia Child through an interactive exhibition featuring historic artifacts, hands-on experiences and behind-the-scenes stories celebrating the woman who transformed American cooking.
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