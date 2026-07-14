‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ arrives at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix this July

PHOENIX — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will bring “The Greatest Show On Earth” to the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix this July!

The performances will run in the Valley from July 23 to 26.

Feld Entertainment Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey: ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’

Nicole Gutierrez from ABC15 interviewed Lauren Irving, who stars as Aria in ‘The Greatest Show on Earth,’ one of the three show guides featured in the show.

“We embody what a traditional ringmaster has done in the past. It's just this time we're really guiding the audience alongside with us, and we're more involved with them and having a fun time in this huge party,” said Irving.

The show features a variety of acts, including aerial performances, acrobatics, world dance, music, comedy, and more.

Irving expressed to ABC15 that the show is a celebration of human ability, combining classic acts like the trapeze with modern technology and music. The Trapeze Act shows something “elevated” as it features two catchers performing simultaneously in all directions—north, south, east, and west—that surpass traditional acts.

Feld Entertainment Lauren Irving, stars as Aria in ‘The Greatest Show on Earth.'

Another highlight of the show, according to Irving, is “The Ringling Rocket Defying Gravity.”

“We have our human rocket Skyler Miser and her parents. For those of you who maybe recognize the name, her parents were both human rockets for Ringling before, so she's carrying that name on,” shared Irving.

‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ is brought to life by more than 60 performers, representing 17 countries. Other featured acts include Bike-robatics, World’s Craziest Unicycle, Teeterboard, Extreme Jump Rope, Acro Salsa, Hoop Diving, and more.

Feld Entertainment Bike-robatics

“We really want to invite you to make noise, get up and dance, engage. If you feel amazed, make noise about it. If you feel excited, make noise about it. If you hear a song that you know. Sing it out loud. This is truly a party environment,” said Irving.

The show is said to last approximately two hours, including a 20-minute intermission.

IF YOU GO