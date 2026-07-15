WATCH: Officers crack down on drivers running red lights in Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale Police Department traffic enforcement operation is targeting red-light runners, putting a spotlight on the split-second decisions that can lead to life-altering crashes.

Arizona continues to be one of the worst states in the country for red-light running.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, nearly 6,000 drivers were involved in red light crashes at intersections, resulting in more than 60 deaths.

Officer Schlingman from the Glendale Police Department said the two most common excuses he hears from drivers cited for the violation are that they thought the light was still yellow, or that they were running late.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 gets a front-row seat inside the traffic enforcement operation as part of Operation Safe Roads.