DATA: Where teachers are leaving and why others stay

PHOENIX — Arizona's statewide teacher attrition rate is improving — but the average hides a crisis in some districts, where nearly half of all teachers left last year.

The state's attrition rate fell to 14 percent last school year, down from over 18 percent in 2022.

A Department of Education survey shows most teachers are happy with their work culture, but fewer than 40 percent say their salary, healthcare, and retirement benefits are competitive.

Just 1 in 4 say they have enough time for non-teaching tasks like grading, planning and paperwork — the lowest score on the entire survey.

ABC15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer takes a look inside the numbers of the survey in the video player above.

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