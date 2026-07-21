State Route 347 blocked Tuesday morning due to deadly crash near Maricopa Road

CHANDLER, AZ — A portion of State Route 347 is shut down due to a deadly crash near Maricopa Road early Tuesday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a pedestrian was struck by a car in the northbound lanes of SR 347 around 4 a.m.
There is no word on why the pedestrian was in the roadway, but officials say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northbound lanes of SR 347 are closed at Riggs Road and southbound lanes are closed at I-10, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.
According to the Gila River Police Department, the area "is expected to remain closed for several hours."
Check current traffic conditions here.
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