'No reason to have been killed': Community remembers two men killed during ICE

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler vigil was held Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action remembering two men killed by ICE agents.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastian Guerrero were both workers with families, and organizers say neither was the intended target.

Advocates are now demanding accountability and calling on cities to stop cooperating with ICE.

More than 300 vigils were held across the country in their honor.

Watch in the player above what advocates and community members are hoping will change.