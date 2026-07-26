Hiker found dead on South Mountain trail Saturday

PHOENIX — Fire officials say a man's body was found "beyond resuscitative measures" on Saturday evening.
Phoenix police received a call about a possible dead body near National Trail in South Mountain.
After a search was conducted, the man's body was found.
Police say no immediate signs of foul play were reported.
The man's cause of death or any additional details have not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: