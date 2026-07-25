Suspect facing murder and kidnapping charges after woman found dead inside Mesa apartment

MESA, AZ — A Mesa man is facing murder and kidnapping charges after police say his girlfriend was found dead inside the couple's apartment earlier this week.

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers responded around 11:15 a.m. on July 21 to an apartment near 1st and Hibbert streets after a man called 911 saying he had returned home and found his girlfriend unresponsive. Police said the caller told dispatchers he was trying to position her to begin CPR.

When officers and Mesa Fire and Medical crews arrived, they found the woman inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mesa police said detectives were called to the scene after officers noticed significant injuries on the victim.

During the investigation, detectives determined the victim and the man who called 911 lived together and were in a relationship.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Cierra Tellez.

According to Mesa police, evidence collected at the scene, preliminary findings from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office and interviews conducted during the investigation led detectives to develop probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Kyle Collins.

Collins was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.