Scottsdale crews work to rescue hikers in extreme heat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fire crews are working to rescue two hikers who are experiencing heat-related symptoms on a Scottsdale trail Saturday afternoon.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews were called around 11:45 a.m. to the Gateway Loop Trail near Thompson Peak Parkway after a man and woman, both in their 60s, began showing signs of heat exhaustion about two miles from the trailhead.

Scottsdale Fire said the extreme heat prompted crews to bring in additional resources to help reach the hikers.

According to Scottsdale Fire, crews are working through multiple rescue plans, including using a utility vehicle to remove the hikers or a specialized rescue system if needed.

Scottsdale Fire said more than 25 firefighters and technical rescue personnel are assigned to the rescue. The hikers' conditions are not yet known.