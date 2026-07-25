Southbound Cave Creek Road closed near Sonoran Desert Drive after a serious crash

PHOENIX — A driver was hospitalized after a serious multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. to the area of Cave Creek Road and Sonoran Desert Drive after reports of a crash.

According to investigators, a driver traveling northbound crossed the median into oncoming traffic and hit up to two other vehicles.

Officers arrived and found the truck's driver unresponsive. Police said officers administered Narcan in an attempt to revive the driver before Phoenix Fire transported him to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Southbound Cave Creek Road at Sonoran Desert Drive was closed while officers investigated the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.