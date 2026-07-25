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Crash involving MCSO transport vehicle in Phoenix sends 4 to hospital

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A crash involving a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office inmate transport vehicle sent four people to the hospital Friday night in Phoenix.

According to the MCSO, a driver ran a red light near 19th Avenue and Interstate 17 and collided with one of the agency's transport vehicles.

MCSO said three inmates and a deputy were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

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