EVIT classes resume Monday after agreement includes $5 million transportation investment

Students will be back in class Monday at the East Valley Institute of Technology after EVIT and its nine member school districts finally reached an agreement following months of negotiations.

According to EVIT, the agreement will allow students to continue attending the school's career and technical education programs while providing a path forward for both EVIT and its member districts.

One of the biggest changes is transportation. EVIT said it will provide transportation to its Mesa campuses for the first time in the school's more than 30-year history, backed by a nearly $5 million investment in buses and related services.

According to EVIT, the agreement also outlines how the school and its member districts will continue working together, including reviewing satellite campus programs. The deal also pauses the ongoing lawsuit between EVIT and the districts.