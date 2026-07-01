Judge issues mixed ruling in EVIT dispute with nine East Valley school districts

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge issued a mixed ruling Monday in an ongoing legal dispute between the East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) and nine East Valley school districts over Career and Technical Education District (CTED) funding and oversight.

Judge Christopher Coury ruled that EVIT retains authority over the content and quality of CTED programs. However, the court also found that, without an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) in place, the satellite programs operated by the nine districts and the CTED funds already distributed to those districts are not subject to EVIT's oversight.

The court also ruled that CTED funds must be used for career and technical education and denied EVIT's request for a preliminary injunction. The ruling allows districts to use CTED funds for career and technical education programs offered at their own schools, regardless of whether those programs have been approved by EVIT.

Video in the player above contains previous coverage of the dispute between EVIT and the East Valley school districts.

Both EVIT and the nine school districts said portions of the ruling support their positions.

In a statement, the districts said the ruling confirms school districts may continue using CTED funds to expand career and technical education opportunities for students through programs offered by their own schools.

EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said the organization will comply with the ruling while reviewing whether to appeal.

"We don't completely agree with the court's ruling," Wilson said in a statement. "But we respect the court, and we respect the law and will follow it accordingly."

The lawsuit stems from a dispute over a new intergovernmental agreement governing funding and oversight of district-operated career and technical education programs.

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According to the districts, negotiations lasted more than 18 months and included 18 proposals that were ultimately rejected by EVIT. EVIT has said its position is intended to ensure accountability, educational quality, and compliance with state law.

Transportation for students traveling to EVIT's Mesa campus remains unresolved.

EVIT said it has offered to reimburse the full estimated $4 million cost of transportation, but the nine districts have not accepted the proposal. The districts have previously said transportation became part of the broader dispute over the intergovernmental agreement.

"Students and parents should not be leveraged in a legal dispute. That's why our offer for transportation still stands," Wilson said.

The nine districts also contend the ruling allows them to continue operating their district-based career and technical education programs.

Mesa Public Schools, Scottsdale Unified School District, and American Leadership Academy already have intergovernmental agreements with EVIT and are not affected by the ruling, according to EVIT.

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