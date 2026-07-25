3-year-old boy was pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale on Saturday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 3-year-old boy was taken to a children's hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale Saturday morning, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Scottsdale Fire paramedics responded around 9:30 a.m. to a home near Pima and Thomas Roads after reports of a possible drowning.

Fire officials said the child was found face down in the pool and had already been removed from the water before crews arrived. CPR was underway when paramedics got there.

Paramedics continued treating the child and transported him to a local children's hospital. During transport, the child was breathing and alert, according to the fire department.

It is unclear how long the child was in the pool.