WATCH: Chandler overnight heat relief pushed past capacity; what they want to see across the Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler nonprofit that has been serving the community for decades is in its second summer providing overnight heat relief, and demand is surging beyond its limits.

AZCEND, which serves the Chandler-Gilbert area, can sleep up to 40 people a night at its overnight heat relief shelter. Since opening for the season in June, the organization has consistently seen between 36 and 40 people per night. Over the past week, that number has jumped to 50 and above.

For Interim CEO Steve Hewitt, the surge is a reminder of how few overnight resources exist across the Valley.

"I believe there needs to be a lot more programs like our I-HELP program, that goes to local churches, overnight. I think more churches need to get involved, and I think municipalities really need to look at our emergencies, our heat in the summertime in Arizona," Hewitt said.

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Once the shelter reaches capacity at 40 people, AZCEND works with its partner, the City of Chandler, to find additional placement for those who need it. Most people get connected to other resources, but some turn down alternate programming. In those cases, Hewitt said staff makes sure people have water and extra food as they look for a cooler place to sleep that night.

With AZCEND at capacity, the organization is reminding anyone looking for relief to find the cooling center closest to them.

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