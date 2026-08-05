Young athletes thrive through inclusion thanks to Valley sports league

There is a Valley man who wants to make sure kids with special needs hear the words: "Yes, you can!" Bob Ferron is doing it not just for his own family, but for an entire community.

Try finding a group of athletes who work harder, are more competitive, and are more resilient on and off the field than the young athletes of AZ Premier Flag Football.

Founder Bob Ferron says he knew the league would be a big hit, but never thought it would happen so quickly!

"Never did we think we'd go from 150 kids to 5,000 kids annually in five to six years," explains Ferron.

But that's exactly what they did. The league is clearly capturing a level of magic - and not just in the players, but also in parents.

What makes AZ Premier so special is that everyone scores - even when they're not on the field.

"We want everyone to be able to play that wants to play," explains Ferron, who not only created the league, but also helps coach and oversees setup each week.

For people like Danielle Mendoza's 10-year-old son, the league has been a dream come true.

"David is autistic and also has ADHD," says Mendoza. "He plays a lot of sports."

But Mendoza says no league has ever embraced her son quite like AZ Premier.

"Other leagues have been hard for him," she says. "It's a little competitive. But this doesn't make him feel that way."

For Ferron, each play is personal - his son, Brett, was born with Down Syndrome. That led Ferron to want to create a league specifically for kids like his son - opening doors for young, special-needs athletes, who sadly, all had gotten used to the rest of the world saying "no."

"He doesn't care if he gets the ball," says Ferron. "If he gets the ball once a game, he's happy. It doesn't matter."

For Ferron, it's all about inclusion.

"No matter what his disability, he can succeed out there and get a chance to play and have fun." And maybe sneak in a touchdown or two!

"He's good!" says Lynn Ferron - and she would know. Not only is she Brett's mom, but she also helps her husband run the league. Their daughters also help referee games, but Brett was the real star of the game that we attended back in the spring!

"I've never seen him run so fast," says Lynn. "It hits you in the heart."

Maybe that's because Brett plays with his entire heart - just like the rest of these young athletes.

For Lynn, getting to see her son and his friends succeed in this way is emotional.

"They just have had so many limitations," says Lynn. "It just hurts. People don't treat them like they should be treated. It makes me happy to see this."

Ferron says that there are also players on the team without special needs who act as helpers, with each group learning from the other.

AZ Premier also offers scholarships to ensure that everyone can play.

Registration for the upcoming season ends on August 31. To learn more about AZ Premier, head to their website.