Avondale police, Gila County authorities search Globe area for Isabella Comas

GLOBE, AZ — Avondale police say they worked with Gila County authorities on Thursday to search the Globe area for missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas.

Officials confirmed that they believe Comas may be in the area.

They also confirmed ABC15 reporting from Wednesday that blood stains were found in Comas' car when it was located in west Phoenix.

Police added that 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez, who faces charges connected to Comas' stolen car, continues to be a person of interest in her disappearance.

Along with the blood stains, police say that there were also items "that could be used to hurt someone" in the car.

Police believe that Comas is seriously injured, and they are continuing to ask for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avondale police at 623-333-7000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.