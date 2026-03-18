Valley reaction grows in response to allegations against labor rights activist Cesar Chavez

PHOENIX — The United Farm Workers union has distanced itself from annual celebrations of its founder, Cesar Chavez, amid what it said were troubling but unspecified allegations.

RELATED: Unspecified allegations against labor rights icon Cesar Chavez lead to cancellation of celebrations

In a statement Tuesday, the union said allegations of "abuse of young women or minors" were concerning enough to urge people around the country to participate in immigration justice events or acts of service instead of the typical events in March to commemorate Chavez's legacy.

Valley leaders and government organizations are responding to the allegations.

Mayor Kate Gallego's office sent the following statement to ABC15:

"Mayor Gallego is aware of reports of serious allegations against César Chávez and is deeply alarmed by them. As we wait to have a greater understanding of the situation, she will follow the lead of the United Farm Workers and will not participate in events to mark the holiday in his honor."

Liliana Soto at the Governor's Office:

"The Governor’s Office is deeply concerned by the troubling allegations against César Chávez. As a social worker who worked with homeless youth and victims of domestic violence, Governor Hobbs takes allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against women and minors very seriously. The Governor’s Office has decided to not recognize César Chávez Day this year. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected."

The City of Chandler:

“Yes, the City of Chandler is proceeding with the Noche Iluminada and For Our City Day events this weekend. Both events honor our community’s tradition of coming together in service and support to empower and uplift one another. We respect the efforts of organizations like the United Farm Workers and César Chávez Foundation to address the recent allegations involving César Chávez and join others in firmly condemning any form of abuse and exploitation.”

Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva:

“I am deeply troubled by recent reports of allegations of sexual abuse, including incidents involving minors, brought against Cesar E. Chavez. To the survivors: estamos con ustedes – we are with you. We hear you, we believe you, and we admire the immense courage it takes to speak out.

I know that there is a profound sense of grief in our community today that may bring mixed emotions. The betrayal of trust by a leader who had such a significant impact on our community is difficult to comprehend. It is ok to feel angry, shocked, heartbroken, saddened, confused, and dismayed – all at the same time. We still have more questions than answers. However, it is important to remember that one person does not define a movement. We, the people, are the movement.

El movimiento has always been rooted in justice, and justice demands that survivors are supported and heard. I stand with them unequivocally.”

Tucson mayor Regina Romero:

"I am personally devastated by the serious abuse allegations that Cesar Chavez engaged in inappropriate behavior with women and minors during his time as president of the United Farmworkers of America, as reported by the Cesar Chavez Foundation. I know how important it is to make sure everyone knows help and resources are available to people who need them right now. We must believe survivors and help all heal.

My parents and other farm-working families in Somerton and across California and Arizona participated in the United Farm Workers’ fight for fair wages and better, safer working conditions in the fields. Those changes significantly improved the conditions we experienced and made a difference to me, my family and so many others.

Later, as a Council Member, I led the effort to create a City holiday to recognize that work. More recently, my council colleagues and I added Dolores Huerta's name to our local holiday, which honors workers and the Movement. Moving forward, we will consider the input of the community on how to address the name of the holiday while continuing to honor workers and acknowledging the work that still need to be done.

I hope that our community comes together at the Comunidad y Labor Unity Fair on Saturday and that we all remain committed to the ongoing fight for justice, equity and worker rights."