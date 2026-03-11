MCSO: Person of interest in Isabella Comas disappearance released

AVONDALE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirms that the person of interest in the disappearance of Isabella Comas has been released from jail. His release comes almost two months after Comas was last seen leaving a friend's home in Avondale.

Rodriguez is currently only charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car, which was found abandoned in Phoenix. Avondale police said inside the vehicle, they found a "substantial" amount of blood.

Rodriguez has been in custody since mid-January, while the search for Comas continues.

ABC15 was told Rodriguez was a romantic interest, but court documents revealed the pair only knew each other for a few months.

MCSO said Rodriguez was released Monday and is being electronically monitored. ABC15 is working to gather more details surrounding the 39-year-old's release.

ABC15 has reached out to Avondale Police regarding Rodriguez's release, but we have not yet heard back.

Rodriguez has multiple court hearings coming up on March 16.

This month, ABC15 Investigator Ashley Holden sat down with Avondale police to discuss this case. During that interview, she asked about Rodriguez and if there had been any communication with him or his attorney.

