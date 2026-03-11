Phoenix faces new multi-million dollar claim after violent ‘Simon Says’ arrest

PHOENIX — A man repeatedly punched and kneed during a traffic stop has filed a $2.5 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix and multiple police officers, accusing them of excessive force, false arrest, and malicious prosecution.

Attorneys on behalf of Israel DeVoe filed the claim on February 27, 2026.

DeVoe was initially stopped by Phoenix officers on Nov. 3, 2024, for allegedly speeding.

Body camera video shows an officer issuing a rapid series of conflicting commands — asking for DeVoe's driver's license, then telling him to step out of the vehicle, then ordering him to place his hands on top of his head — without giving DeVoe time to comply.

DeVoe was still seated, wearing his seatbelt, and holding a water bottle when officers physically engaged him.

Devoe’s civil attorney, Jesse Showalter, emphasized that DeVoe exited the vehicle and raised both hands in the air in a show of surrender.

But a trio of officers swept his legs out from under him and took him to the ground, where they punched, kneed, and delivered elbow strikes to his head and body, according to the claim.

The officers involved in the stop and arrest were Thomas Patterson, Nathan Epps, Ricky Toole, and Genner Cervantes, records show.

All four are named in the notice of claim.

The Phoenix Police Department cleared the officers, finding their use of force was in policy, documents show.

Because of the arrest, DeVoe lost his job as a supervisor with Allied Universal, where he had worked for nearly 14 years, according to the claim.

DeVoe refused a plea offer and took the case to trial.

In September 2025, a jury found him not guilty on all charges.

"Officers will use extreme violence, extreme force, and then charge the victim of that violence with a made-up crime," Showalter said. "(Officers) believe they have a green light. And it's clear that the Phoenix Police Department, the city council, the city manager and the mayor have given them the green light."

If Phoenix does not accept the $2.5 million settlement demand within 60 days, Devoe will file a lawsuit, according to the claim.

The Phoenix Police Department declined to comment due to the threat of litigation.

DeVoe's arrest occurred while Phoenix was fighting against the Department of Justice, which was seeking to place the city under federal oversight. The DOJ found Phoenix police had a pattern and practice of using excessive force, discrimination, and weak oversight.

The DOJ push for control ended in 2025 after the Trump administration took over and ended police oversight efforts across the country.

