Mesa adds traffic officers as city growth drives more congestion, crashes

MESA, AZ — Mesa police have six new traffic unit officers on the streets as part of a push to reduce the number of routine crashes that have surged with rising traffic volume across the city.

The officers began patrols in January, and department officials say the uptick in crashes is being driven less by speed or ­single causes like distracted driving, and more by overcrowded roadways as the region’s population grows.

So far this year, patrol officers have issued close to 25% more citations, the department said.

“Believe it or not, regular fender benders are probably the worst ones,” said Adam Mesa, who manages at SWC Autobody and sees the daily impact of minor collisions.

He and other body‑shop employees report an increase in customers needing repairs — a sign, he said, that more cars on the road are translating into more crashes.

“It’s a crazy dynamic here. You’ve got people from out of town. You’ve got people from other countries. You add that plus volume, plus distracted drivers. Accidents are inevitable. They happen every day. They happen all day long,” Mesa said.

Mesa police weren’t able to provide firm crash numbers, but acknowledged some incidents have been serious. In December, a collision involving a sedan and a bus sent three people to the hospital.

The city received a $3 million federal grant in January earmarked for street‑safety projects, and police said the traffic unit expansion is one component of a larger effort to make roads safer. One of the new officers will be visible on a motorcycle, the department noted, and officials cautioned that it will take time to measure the program’s effectiveness.

Local driving instructor Jamie Mojica, who produces instructional videos for Stop and Go Driving School, said defensive driving habits can help in heavy traffic. His lessons emphasize a five‑step approach — “scan, identify, predict, decide, execute” — and he said consistently using that mindset can reduce collision risk.

“Having that mindset and continually executing it, even in low traffic situations, when you do encounter heavy traffic, you’ll be well prepared for that,” Mojica said.

Mojica added that patience with other drivers can also go a long way.

Police officials say increased enforcement, targeted traffic patrols, and public education together aim to reduce the frequency of minor crashes that clog streets and strain resources. Department leaders plan to track trends over the coming months and evaluate whether the new traffic unit and grant‑funded projects reduce collisions and improve safety.