Two Phoenix officers under criminal investigation after traffic stop

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into a pair of officers who failed to document use of force and didn’t activate their body cameras during a traffic stop.

Officials released a statement confirming the investigation after ABC15 reached out to the department with questions about serious allegations related to the nature and reason for the stop.

Phoenix did not identify the officers, who have been placed on leave.

But multiple sources said the officers work in the South Mountain Precinct.

ABC15 is working to confirm specific details about the criminal investigation. Sources said the situation is serious and the department’s statement doesn’t fully portray the severity and nature of the allegations against the two officers.

See the Facebook post below for the Phoenix Police Department's statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.