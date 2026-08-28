Criminal investigation opened involving Tonopah Valley High School summer football camp in William

TONOPAH — Tonopah Valley High School football players are now the subject of a criminal investigation, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Williams Police Department.

The allegations, which came to light last Friday, involve inappropriate student-athlete behavior at a football camp held in Williams in July.

Two moms of football players said the allegations of "dry humping" and other actions are a serious form of hazing. ABC15 is not identifying the women because they say their sons were victims,

"It wasn't horseplay when you are touching someone in a sexual manner, and it's unwelcomed," one of the mothers said.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies had taken an information-only report because the alleged incident occurred outside the county and parents did not want to press charges.

By Thursday, MCSO has shifted course, saying its special victims unit will assist the Williams Police Department in completing a criminal investigation.

The moms said the new law enforcement developments were "encouraging."

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The football field at Tonopah Valley High School sat empty this week after Saddle Mountain Unified School District Superintendent Mike Winters decided to cancel games and put football coach Ramon Robertson on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

ABC15 tried unsuccessfully to reach Robertson for comment by phone and text Thursday.

When asked whether she wanted her son to have a chance to finish the season, one mother said, "I wanted to, and now I just don't know, especially not under the same staffing."

School leaders have not spoken on camera but said they are meeting with stakeholders, including parents, and that "the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority."

Superintendent Winters said he may have additional updates by the end of the week.