Tonopah Valley High School cancels football season amid sexual misconduct investigation

TONOPAH, AZ — Tonopah Valley High School has canceled its football season, according to the district superintendent, who said there are not enough eligible players as a police investigation into football camp conduct continues.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Williams Police Department are working together on a criminal investigation, which includes allegations of sexual misconduct, during a July football camp in Williams.

"I know how disappointing this news will be, particularly for the students who have continued to show up, work hard, and expressed their desire to play," Saddle Mountain Unified School District Superintendent Mike Winters said in a video statement. "This is not the outcome any of us wanted."

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The allegations came to light last Friday, according to Winters. At that point, Winters canceled games for the week and put faculty members, including coach Ramon Robertson, on administrative leave. Robertson has not yet commented publicly.

The school will not field varsity or junior varsity teams for the remainder of the season, but Winters said there may be some opportunities for supervised strength training for the athletes.

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Two moms of football players spoke exclusively to ABC15 about the seriousness of the alleged player behavior, which they said included dry humping and hazing. ABC15 is not identifying the women because they say their sons were victims.

"It wasn't horseplay when you are touching someone in a sexual manner, and it's unwelcomed," one of the mothers said.

"MCSO Special Victims Unit detectives are conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation into these allegations," according to a statement released by MCSO Friday.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the fact that students are involved, investigators are taking appropriate steps to protect the privacy of those involved while ensuring the investigation is conducted with the care and attention it requires."

Winters said he had discussions with students, parents, staff, school board members, and community leaders.

He added the decision was made in the interest of student safety and well-being, and the district is working on alternative plans for cheerleaders and band members who also miss out on the football season.