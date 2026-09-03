Phoenix releases disciplinary records for 2 officers charged in violent traffic stop

PHOENIX, AZ — The City of Phoenix has released hundreds of pages of personnel and disciplinary files for two former officers charged in connection with a violent, unreported traffic stop near 19th Avenue and Broadway in early August.

Former Officers Luis Vasquez Jr. and Antonio Felix were arrested on August 22 after detectives established probable cause in connection with the August 5 incident. Both face charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, criminal damage, and other felonies. Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano fired both officers immediately following their arrests.

Phoenix police released more than 50 documents Wednesday, some more than 100 pages long. The records reveal prior disciplinary issues for both officers, along with commendations and positive supervisor evaluations written less than a week before the pair allegedly beat and pulled weapons on two civilians.

Vasquez disciplinary history

Vasquez served eight years with Phoenix PD, assigned to the South Mountain Precinct. In 2025, he was issued a written reprimand after he failed to thoroughly investigate a collision and "failed to properly activate" his body-worn camera, a failure that mirrors the current accusations.

That same year, Vasquez was placed on leave following an officer-involved shooting that was later determined to be within policy.

His disciplinary record also includes a 2021 failure to issue a citation in a collision investigation, which resulted in supervisory coaching, and four missed court appearances between 2021 and 2025, which resulted in supervisory counseling.

Vasquez also had 15 documented use-of-force incidents on record, not including the August incident that led to his arrest.

Felix disciplinary history

Felix served nine years with Phoenix PD, also assigned to the South Mountain Precinct. In 2025, he was issued a written reprimand for neglecting his duties and failing to investigate and complete an incident report on a call for service involving theft and threatening messages.

In 2018, while still an officer in training, Felix failed to notify his field training officer of a use-of-force incident until the pair returned to the precinct to write the report. Records show he documented 12 other use-of-force incidents during his career.

Felix was also counseled by a supervisor for three out-of-policy vehicle collisions between 2018 and 2022. He is also being sued in connection with an additional crash in his patrol car, which I reported last week.

His record also includes three missed court appearances between 2018 and 2023, a 2021 community complaint about rudeness that resulted in coaching on communication, and a failure to complete two annual Arizona POST requirements in 2024 due to industrial leave — qualifications he completed upon returning in 2025. A failure to complete an incident report for a missing juvenile call in 2026 would have resulted in discipline, but the case was pending at the time of his termination.

Felix received 5 commendations between 2020 and 2022. Vasquez received 14 commendations between 2019 and 2026.

One supervisor wrote that Vasquez demonstrates "strong command presence and effective decision making skills," calling him "always positive and a hard worker" and praising his "positive influence" on his squad and precinct.

A supervisor wrote to Felix: "You are an asset to the department. You have great potential and talent."

Both of those supervisor evaluations were written less than a week before the alleged incident. Termination records for both officers cite "unsatisfactory performance."

Audit and broader review underway

Phoenix Police announced a comprehensive audit of all work performed by the two former officers. The audit is being conducted by the Organizational Integrity Bureau and the Professional Standards Bureau and includes reviews of reports, body-worn camera footage, previous calls for service, and interactions with the community.

"Our organizational integrity bureau has already begun its audits, and any findings related to unacceptable behavior will be addressed accordingly. When we become aware of misconduct, we take action and we hold officers accountable," Chief Giordano said at an Aug. 22 press conference.

The Department said the audits are designed to identify misconduct, patterns of behavior, or situations that require further investigation. The department said any additional misconduct will be addressed immediately through the appropriate investigative and administrative processes.

The review will extend beyond the two former officers. The department is also examining their squad and the South Mountain Precinct to ensure there are no systemic issues contributing to the behavior.

"Both the community and the Police Department deserve confidence that this conduct is not widespread," the department said in a statement.

Early intervention technology

The department says it is also implementing the Benchmark Analytics early intervention and risk management platform to identify performance patterns and improve policing. The tool is designed to support coaching, training, and wellness interventions when used alongside supervisory judgment.

Benchmark Analytics reports that in other cities using the technology, use-of-force severity has decreased by one-third while citizen complaints dropped by nearly 50%.

Where to find the records

The full personnel and disciplinary files for both former officers are available through the City of Phoenix's public records platform.