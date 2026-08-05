Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
NewsArizona News

Actions

REPORT: Katie Hobbs plans to select Republican running mate for upcoming Arizona gubernatorial election

According to a New York Times report, the announcement is expected in the next few days for Hobbs to announce a lieutenant governor nominee
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
Posted

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs plans to select a Republican and former Mesa mayor, John Giles, as a running mate, a report claims.

According to a New York Times report, the announcement is expected in the next few days for Hobbs to announce a lieutenant governor nominee.

Gov. Hobbs is facing Representative Andy Biggs in November.

Biggs, a Republican, has President Trump's endorsement.

ABC15 has reached out to Governor Hobbs for a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo