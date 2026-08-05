REPORT: Katie Hobbs plans to select Republican running mate for upcoming Arizona gubernatorial election

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs plans to select a Republican and former Mesa mayor, John Giles, as a running mate, a report claims.
According to a New York Times report, the announcement is expected in the next few days for Hobbs to announce a lieutenant governor nominee.
Gov. Hobbs is facing Representative Andy Biggs in November.
Biggs, a Republican, has President Trump's endorsement.
ABC15 has reached out to Governor Hobbs for a statement.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest.
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